Analysts Set Pagegroup PLC (LON:PAGE) PT at GBX 440.71

Shares of Pagegroup PLC (LON:PAGE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 440.71 ($5.42).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pagegroup from GBX 350 ($4.31) to GBX 375 ($4.61) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Pagegroup from GBX 530 ($6.52) to GBX 395 ($4.86) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Pagegroup from GBX 390 ($4.80) to GBX 460 ($5.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. HSBC boosted their price target on Pagegroup from GBX 400 ($4.92) to GBX 450 ($5.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pagegroup in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

LON PAGE traded down GBX 15.40 ($0.19) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 364.60 ($4.49). 296,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,502. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.65. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 11.32. Pagegroup has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.76 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 549.50 ($6.76). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 388.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 398.31.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

