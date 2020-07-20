Analysts Set Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Price Target at $14.00

Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

BTU has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Peabody Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Clarkson Capital lowered Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 43.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $15,125,000 after purchasing an additional 162,404 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,016 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,440 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 399,177 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 35,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.90. The company had a trading volume of 752,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84. The firm has a market cap of $286.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.51. Peabody Energy has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $23.73.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $846.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.98 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 11.03%. Peabody Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Peabody Energy will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

