Analysts Set Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Target Price at CHF 372.42

Shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 372.42.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROG shares. Barclays set a CHF 395 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 390 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 400 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 52 week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52 week high of CHF 273.

