Analysts Set WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Target Price at $49.73

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.73.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WCC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of WESCO International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:WCC traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.04. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $61.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.85.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). WESCO International had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WESCO International will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green bought 662,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.41 per share, for a total transaction of $23,469,925.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green bought 962,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $34,449,162.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in WESCO International by 539.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 231.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

