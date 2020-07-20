Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Avadel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVDL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.61.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVDL. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $28,389,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $10,767,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $8,399,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $5,820,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $3,898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVDL traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.15. The company had a trading volume of 352,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.05. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The company has a market cap of $307.09 million, a PE ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

