Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.95 Million

Analysts predict that Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) will announce $58.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Banc of California’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.20 million and the lowest is $56.42 million. Banc of California posted sales of $62.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year sales of $240.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $233.60 million to $247.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $249.65 million, with estimates ranging from $241.70 million to $261.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $53.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

BANC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Banc of California from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Banc of California from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Banc of California has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of Banc of California stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.34. The firm has a market cap of $501.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.62 and a beta of 1.90. Banc of California has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $19.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Sznewajs acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $63,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,690.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

