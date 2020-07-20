Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) Receives $74.10 Average PT from Brokerages

Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BKI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Black Knight from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

In other Black Knight news, CFO Kirk T. Larsen sold 30,700 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $2,224,829.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the second quarter valued at about $519,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Black Knight by 9.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Black Knight by 573.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Black Knight by 103.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BKI traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.27. The company had a trading volume of 21,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,018. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.38. Black Knight has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $77.81.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.59 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Black Knight will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

