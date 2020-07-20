Brenntag AG (FRA:BNR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brenntag AG (FRA:BNR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €47.00 ($52.81).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($73.03) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Baader Bank set a €51.00 ($57.30) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of FRA:BNR traded down €0.16 ($0.18) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €50.70 ($56.97). The stock had a trading volume of 270,220 shares. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($48.38) and a one year high of €56.25 ($63.20). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €48.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is €44.10.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

