Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

BRFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut shares of BRF from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of NYSE:BRFS traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,952,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,454. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10. BRF has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.57.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. BRF had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Equities analysts forecast that BRF will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in BRF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 141,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BRF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BRF by 49.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in BRF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 159,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC grew its position in BRF by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

