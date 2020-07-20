Brokerages Expect Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) to Post -$0.43 EPS

Analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.25). Cardiovascular Systems posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,175%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $61.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSII. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 150.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,353,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,670,000 after purchasing an additional 813,837 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter worth about $12,114,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $15,700,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 12.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,690,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $94,729,000 after purchasing an additional 292,215 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter worth about $8,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSII traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.74. The stock had a trading volume of 322,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,297. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.28. Cardiovascular Systems has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

