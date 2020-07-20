Brokerages Expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will post sales of $5.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.51 million. Dynavax Technologies posted sales of $8.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year sales of $38.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.41 million to $40.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $81.88 million, with estimates ranging from $74.40 million to $89.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 722.75% and a negative net margin of 310.97%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DVAX. ValuEngine lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynavax Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

NASDAQ:DVAX traded up $1.88 on Friday, hitting $11.37. The stock had a trading volume of 26,387,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,626,157. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average is $5.19. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $12.19.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $4,840,000.00. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $39,870.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 220,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,778.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVAX. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 390.3% during the first quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,824,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 337.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,049,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 809,934 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,766,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,477,000 after acquiring an additional 520,000 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 18.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,999,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 313,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,215,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after acquiring an additional 215,785 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

