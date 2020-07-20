Brokerages Expect Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.08 Million

Analysts expect that Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) will post sales of $150.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Inphi’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $149.90 million. Inphi posted sales of $86.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Inphi will report full-year sales of $605.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $598.20 million to $610.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $703.47 million, with estimates ranging from $687.00 million to $733.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Inphi.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.79 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 16.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. Inphi’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

IPHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Inphi from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Inphi from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Inphi from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Inphi from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Inphi from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.50.

In related news, CFO John Edmunds sold 81,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total value of $8,857,697.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,711,162.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ron Torten sold 9,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $882,263.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,905 shares in the company, valued at $6,338,083.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,821 shares of company stock worth $16,366,315. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Inphi in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Inphi during the 2nd quarter worth about $635,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Inphi during the 2nd quarter worth about $354,000. Robecosam AG bought a new stake in Inphi during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,115,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Inphi during the 1st quarter worth about $3,472,000.

Shares of Inphi stock traded up $4.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.68. The company had a trading volume of 806,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,161. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.54. Inphi has a 1-year low of $55.72 and a 1-year high of $133.47.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

