Brokerages Expect Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) will announce earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Nomad Foods reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $682.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.04 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

NOMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 826.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $8,433,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 609.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.29. The stock had a trading volume of 635,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,999. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.06.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

