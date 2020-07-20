Brokerages Expect Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $690,000.00

Equities research analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) will announce $690,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $700,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $680,000.00. Oramed Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $680,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 million to $2.71 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.69 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 230.07% and a negative return on equity of 28.75%.

ORMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORMP. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,982 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. 2.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ORMP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.04. 131,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,947. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.65 million, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.62. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $6.05.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 analog capsule for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

