Brokerages Set Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) Price Target at €50.89

Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €51.00 ($57.30).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €53.00 ($59.55) price objective on Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($56.18) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($65.17) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Independent Research set a €52.00 ($58.43) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Get Aurubis alerts:

Shares of ETR:NDA traded down €0.16 ($0.18) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €59.20 ($66.52). 131,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,299. Aurubis has a 12 month low of €30.05 ($33.76) and a 12 month high of €59.36 ($66.70). The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 28.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €54.77 and a 200-day moving average price of €48.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.