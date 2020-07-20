Brokerages Set Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) Price Target at $16.75

Shares of Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Axcella Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Axcella Health from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv L.P Flagship purchased 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $15,960,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Epstein bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 5.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 22.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 440.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 1,558.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 43.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXLA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.94. 19,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,432. The company has a market cap of $181.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a current ratio of 10.91. Axcella Health has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $8.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average of $4.55.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.21. Sell-side analysts predict that Axcella Health will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

