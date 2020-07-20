Brokerages Set Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) Price Target at $5.75

Shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Banco Bradesco from $9.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 2.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBD stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,593,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,241,973. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $9.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.31.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 16.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0036 per share. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

