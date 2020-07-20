Brokerages Set Continental AG (ETR:CON) Price Target at €98.20

Shares of Continental AG (ETR:CON) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €98.20 ($110.34).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CON. Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($82.02) price target on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €89.00 ($100.00) price target on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. HSBC set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €95.00 ($106.74) target price on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of CON traded up €1.20 ($1.35) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €87.40 ($98.20). 798,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,379. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion and a PE ratio of -11.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €88.31 and its 200-day moving average is €89.22. Continental has a 52 week low of €51.45 ($57.81) and a 52 week high of €133.10 ($149.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

