Brokerages Set Hochtief Ag (FRA:HOT) PT at €109.33

Hochtief Ag (FRA:HOT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €109.33 ($122.85).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Independent Research set a €106.00 ($119.10) price objective on Hochtief and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on Hochtief and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Oddo Bhf set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on Hochtief and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, HSBC set a €112.00 ($125.84) price target on Hochtief and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

HOT traded down €0.80 ($0.90) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €80.65 ($90.62). 95,894 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €80.51 and a 200 day moving average of €84.38. Hochtief has a 52 week low of €128.00 ($143.82) and a 52 week high of €175.00 ($196.63).

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada, including public buildings, office properties, sports facilities, educational and healthcare properties, transportation infrastructure, hydroelectric power stations, and dams.

