Brokerages Set Stabilus SA (ETR:STM) PT at €48.67

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2020

Shares of Stabilus SA (ETR:STM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €48.67 ($54.68).

Several research analysts have recently commented on STM shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($31.46) target price on Stabilus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($59.55) target price on Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €53.00 ($59.55) price objective on Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective on Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

ETR STM traded up €0.28 ($0.31) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €45.50 ($51.12). 29,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,533. Stabilus has a 1-year low of €28.62 ($32.16) and a 1-year high of €64.55 ($72.53). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €47.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of €46.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

