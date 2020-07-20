Brokerages Set Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) Price Target at €69.41

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €69.41 ($77.99).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SAX shares. Barclays set a €62.00 ($69.66) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($76.40) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($71.91) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($79.78) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.10 ($72.02) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

Shares of SAX stock traded up €0.50 ($0.56) on Wednesday, hitting €60.00 ($67.42). 76,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,494. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €63.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion and a PE ratio of 42.95. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €37.00 ($41.57) and a twelve month high of €78.65 ($88.37).

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

