Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) updated its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.59-0.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $630-650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $647.6 million.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.50-2.56 EPS.

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $3.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.70. 2,226,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,093. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $104.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 55.35%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra reiterated a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $72.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.42.

In other news, VP James J. Cowie sold 15,815 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $1,275,321.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,539 shares in the company, valued at $7,623,624.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $4,949,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 802,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,394,629.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,256 shares of company stock valued at $36,091,051 over the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

