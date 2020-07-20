Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$343.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CP. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Raymond James set a C$340.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$345.00 to C$350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$361.00 to C$352.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$312.00 to C$347.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

Shares of TSE:CP traded down C$3.45 on Wednesday, hitting C$367.47. 114,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,662. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$346.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$331.34. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of C$252.00 and a one year high of C$373.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported C$4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.87 by C$0.55. The company had revenue of C$2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion. Research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500007 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$327.81, for a total transaction of C$98,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,245,678. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 900 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$359.42, for a total value of C$323,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$73,681.10.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

