Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$343.50.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CP. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Raymond James set a C$340.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$345.00 to C$350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$361.00 to C$352.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$312.00 to C$347.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th.
Shares of TSE:CP traded down C$3.45 on Wednesday, hitting C$367.47. 114,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,662. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$346.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$331.34. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of C$252.00 and a one year high of C$373.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07.
In related news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$327.81, for a total transaction of C$98,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,245,678. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 900 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$359.42, for a total value of C$323,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$73,681.10.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
