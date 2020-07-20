Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Canadian Solar reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 101.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The solar energy provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.98. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $825.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra raised Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 56.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,401,848 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $38,213,000 after buying an additional 865,128 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,646,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 35.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,715,773 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $27,298,000 after buying an additional 452,745 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 673.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 385,497 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after buying an additional 335,687 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $16,278,000 after purchasing an additional 295,027 shares during the period. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSIQ traded up $1.45 on Monday, reaching $24.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,363,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,818. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average of $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.57.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

