Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 52.28% and a net margin of 36.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.68 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPRX. BidaskClub upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

NASDAQ CPRX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.96. 1,286,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,153. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average is $4.33. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 23,929 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 809,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 238,842 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1,065.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 143,434 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 201,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 111,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

