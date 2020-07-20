Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:CQP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:CQP) to announce $1.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners posted sales of $1.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will report full year sales of $6.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $7.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $7.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cheniere Energy Partners.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Cheniere Energy Partners stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.55. The company had a trading volume of 157,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,309. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $49.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.10.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

