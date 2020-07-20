China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

CHL has been the topic of several analyst reports. New Street Research cut shares of China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of China Mobile stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $34.56. 1,472,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,691. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.51. China Mobile has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in China Mobile by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in China Mobile by 476.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 60,829 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in China Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in China Mobile by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 17,774 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in China Mobile by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

