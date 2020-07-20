Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) will announce $2.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.59 billion and the highest is $2.63 billion. Conagra Brands posted sales of $2.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year sales of $10.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.55 billion to $10.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.69 billion to $10.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $36.58. 3,226,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,792,888. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.88.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 274,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $9,492,198.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas M. Mcgough sold 80,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,821,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 226,484 shares in the company, valued at $7,926,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 562,954 shares of company stock worth $19,779,673 over the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Conagra Brands by 567.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

