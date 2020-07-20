Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.57.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

In related news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $1,202,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Concho Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 156,320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 22.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 9.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,167,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $478,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,944 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 18.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,273,445 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,417,000 after purchasing an additional 357,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the first quarter worth about $14,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.77. 2,452,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,704,414. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Concho Resources has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $104.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.84.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 210.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Concho Resources will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

