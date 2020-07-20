Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Constellium posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 323.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $1.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

CSTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Constellium from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Constellium from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Constellium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of CSTM stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.83. The company had a trading volume of 490,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,924. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average of $9.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.64. Constellium has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTM. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Constellium by 29.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,494,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,594 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Constellium by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,626,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,523,000 after acquiring an additional 253,789 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Constellium by 34.6% in the second quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 6,363,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,645 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Constellium by 24.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after acquiring an additional 829,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its stake in Constellium by 35.0% in the first quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 4,050,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

