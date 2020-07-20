Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.10-5.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.00. Crown also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.50-1.60 EPS.

CCK stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.62. 1,114,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,755. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.62. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.25. Crown has a one year low of $42.97 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Crown had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Crown will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Crown from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crown from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.17.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

