Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.38.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Datadog from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Datadog from $65.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Datadog from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Datadog from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 192,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $8,744,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $257,768.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,265.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,737,958 shares of company stock valued at $186,247,188. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter valued at $1,146,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 12.8% in the second quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 43,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter valued at $379,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 1,739.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 14.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. 29.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DDOG traded up $5.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.30. 143,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,423,763. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -614.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.94. Datadog has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $98.99.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $131.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.73 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

