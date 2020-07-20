Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €20.77 ($23.33).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DEQ. HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.24) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($16.29) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($33.71) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($29.21) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop stock traded down €0.05 ($0.06) on Wednesday, reaching €12.29 ($13.81). 192,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,238. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €13.42 and a 200-day moving average price of €17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.81. Deutsche EuroShop has a fifty-two week low of €9.47 ($10.63) and a fifty-two week high of €27.54 ($30.94).

Deutsche EuroShop is Germany's only public company, that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The Company currently has equity interests in 21 European shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. The market value of these shopping centers, which are predominantly in city center locations, amounts to 5.1 billion.

