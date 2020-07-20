Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $189.86.

A number of research firms recently commented on ECL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gabelli cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, G.Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.85. 1,297,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,795,697. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.08 and its 200-day moving average is $191.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $806,664.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,973.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total value of $562,264.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,270 shares in the company, valued at $809,463.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,658,061. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 5,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $15,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.