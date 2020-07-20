eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.42 Million

Equities analysts forecast that eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) will announce $18.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for eGain’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.41 million and the highest is $18.42 million. eGain reported sales of $16.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that eGain will report full-year sales of $72.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.11 million to $72.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $79.05 million, with estimates ranging from $76.84 million to $81.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover eGain.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. eGain had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $18.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.41 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of eGain in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on eGain from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. eGain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 133,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,894. The firm has a market cap of $304.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.41 and a beta of 0.83. eGain has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $50,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,663.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $230,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 916,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,552,310.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in eGain by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of eGain by 123.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of eGain in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of eGain in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 13.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eGain (EGAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.