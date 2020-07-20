EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $225.16 Million

Equities analysts predict that EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) will announce sales of $225.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for EZCORP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $221.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $228.86 million. EZCORP posted sales of $202.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full year sales of $897.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $894.44 million to $900.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $968.74 million, with estimates ranging from $964.84 million to $972.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EZCORP.

Get EZCORP alerts:

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $223.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Sidoti decreased their target price on EZCORP from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. EZCORP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of EZCORP stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,501. EZCORP has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $308.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 5.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in EZCORP by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in EZCORP by 4.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in EZCORP by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in EZCORP by 5.1% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 89,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EZCORP (EZPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.