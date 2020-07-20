Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

FREQ has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

Shares of FREQ traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.67. 200,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,583. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average of $20.06. Frequency Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $28.78. The stock has a market cap of $640.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Frequency Therapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 15,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $352,779.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,251.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $66,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,824.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,989. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FREQ. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $49,812,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $4,383,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,206,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 148,249 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $2,546,000. Finally, Burrage Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 225.0% during the first quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 173,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 120,407 shares during the period. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

