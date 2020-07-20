Greencity Acquisition (GRCYU) Announces July 24th IPO

Greencity Acquisition (GRCYU) is planning to raise $40 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, July 24th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 4,000,000 shares at $10.00 per share.

The company has a market cap of $52.6 million.

Ladenburg Thalmann served as the underwriter for the IPO and Brookline Capital Markets (a division of Arcadia Securities) was co-manager.

Greencity Acquisition provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We will seek to acquire those businesses that are currently strategically significant in the Asian markets. Such sectors include: Internet and high technology, financial technology (including technology applied in financial services or used to help companies manage the financial aspects of their business), logistics, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing and education. “.

Greencity Acquisition was founded in 2018 and has 0 employees. The company is located at 505 Eshan Road, Floor 6, Pudong New District, Shanghai, 200120 and can be reached via phone at (86) 21-2025 7919.

