Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €140.87 ($158.28).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($196.63) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €130.00 ($146.07) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($174.16) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays set a €126.20 ($141.80) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC set a €139.00 ($156.18) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

FRA:HNR1 traded down €2.50 ($2.81) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €155.30 ($174.49). 73,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Hannover Re has a one year low of €94.75 ($106.46) and a one year high of €116.37 ($130.75). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €154.70 and a 200 day moving average price of €154.72.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

