Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.94 Million

Analysts forecast that Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) will announce $41.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heska’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.08 million to $43.79 million. Heska posted sales of $28.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full year sales of $175.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $174.62 million to $176.84 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $213.43 million, with estimates ranging from $212.27 million to $214.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.44). Heska had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $30.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HSKA shares. ValuEngine lowered Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Heska from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Heska presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.67.

Shares of Heska stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.67. 49,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,537. The firm has a market cap of $898.52 million, a PE ratio of -95.67 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 9.89 and a current ratio of 11.21. Heska has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $110.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.01 and its 200 day moving average is $85.05.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $910,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,548,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 3,266 shares of Heska stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $277,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,921,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,842 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Heska by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Heska by 2.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Heska by 78.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Heska by 20.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Heska by 1,858.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 43,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

