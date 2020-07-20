Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Huazhu Group’s earnings. Huazhu Group posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 220%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Huazhu Group.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($3.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HTHT shares. BofA Securities cut Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. China International Capital raised Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. China Renaissance Securities raised Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.96.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTHT traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.43. The company had a trading volume of 970,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.97. Huazhu Group has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.88 and a beta of 1.60.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huazhu Group (HTHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.