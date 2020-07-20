Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 223.17 ($2.75).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBST. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Ibstock from GBX 200 ($2.46) to GBX 225 ($2.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut Ibstock to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 208 ($2.56) to GBX 213 ($2.62) in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ibstock from GBX 200 ($2.46) to GBX 190 ($2.34) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ibstock to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 194 ($2.39) to GBX 212 ($2.61) in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

LON IBST traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 171.70 ($2.11). 655,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,000. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 187.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 225.80. Ibstock has a one year low of GBX 131.90 ($1.62) and a one year high of GBX 323.98 ($3.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $703.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells a range of clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

