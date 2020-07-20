II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.10.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IIVI shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of II-VI in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.50 price objective on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 18,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $633,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 444,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,566,285. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,077,630.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,949 shares of company stock worth $4,223,658 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,442,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $297,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,635 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,815,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,233,000 after purchasing an additional 92,889 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,687,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,245 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,517,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,943,000 after purchasing an additional 797,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,301 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,543,000 after purchasing an additional 99,087 shares during the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IIVI traded up $1.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,754,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,787. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -47.63 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.67. II-VI has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $51.90.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $627.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.66 million. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The company’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that II-VI will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

