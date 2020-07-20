Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.45 Million

Analysts expect Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) to announce sales of $46.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.70 million and the lowest is $46.20 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) posted sales of $40.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank Co.(MI) will report full year sales of $182.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $179.10 million to $185.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $172.30 million, with estimates ranging from $169.50 million to $174.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Independent Bank Co.(MI).

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $41.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.01 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 12.34%.

IBCP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ IBCP traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $288.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.95. Independent Bank Co has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.60.

In related news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $47,763.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,582.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,064,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,113,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 219,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 41,885 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

