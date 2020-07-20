Inozyme Pharma Prices IPO at $14.00-$16.00 Per Share (INZY)

Inozyme Pharma (INZY) plans to raise $75 million in an initial public offering on Friday, July 24th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 5,000,000 shares at $14.00-$16.00 per share.

The company has a market-cap of $304.7 million.

BofA Securities, Cowen and Piper Sandler acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Wedbush PacGrow was co-manager.

Inozyme Pharma provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a rare disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of diseases of abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue and skeleton. Through our in-depth understanding of the biological pathways involved in mineralization, we are pursuing the development of therapeutics to address the underlying causes of these debilitating diseases. It is well established that two genes, ENPP1 and ABCC6, play key roles in a critical mineralization pathway and that defects in these genes lead to abnormal mineralization. We are initially focused on developing a novel therapy to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies. “.

Inozyme Pharma was founded in 2015 and has 24 employees. The company is located at 321 Summer Street, Suite 400, Boston, MA 02210, USA and can be reached via phone at (857) 330-4340 or on the web at http://www.inozyme.com.

