Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.95 Million

Analysts expect Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) to report $5.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interpace Diagnostics Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.80 million. Interpace Diagnostics Group posted sales of $6.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Interpace Diagnostics Group will report full year sales of $33.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.80 million to $34.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $51.55 million, with estimates ranging from $49.70 million to $53.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Interpace Diagnostics Group.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 million. Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative return on equity of 145.12% and a negative net margin of 110.80%.

IDXG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Interpace Diagnostics Group in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a report on Friday, April 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Interpace Diagnostics Group from $21.00 to $9.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Interpace Diagnostics Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Group stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.48% of Interpace Diagnostics Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDXG stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $5.51. 451,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,457. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

