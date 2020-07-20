Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Analysts expect that Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) will announce sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.17 billion. Kemper reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year sales of $4.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $5.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Kemper’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMPR. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Kemper from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kemper has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Kemper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 9.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kemper stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.62. 206,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,422. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Kemper has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $89.31.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

