Kion Group AG (FRA:KGX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kion Group AG (FRA:KGX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €56.47 ($63.45).

A number of research firms have issued reports on KGX. HSBC set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($42.70) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($65.17) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €68.00 ($76.40) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

FRA:KGX traded down €0.70 ($0.79) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €70.16 ($78.83). The stock had a trading volume of 305,966 shares. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($65.02) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($91.93). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €55.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €51.25.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

