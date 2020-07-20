KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on shares of KLX Energy Services from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

In other news, Director Amin J. Khoury sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. Also, Director Theodore L. Weise acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,176.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLXE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 121.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 750,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 411,160 shares in the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 500.0% during the first quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 360.5% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 202,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 158,460 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

KLXE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.80. 399,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49. KLX Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $18.42.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.39. KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 69.51% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

