K&S AG (ETR:SDF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

K&S AG (ETR:SDF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €6.98 ($7.84).

SDF has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a €6.00 ($6.74) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.62) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Warburg Research set a €6.10 ($6.85) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($7.87) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($8.99) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

ETR SDF traded up €0.02 ($0.02) on Wednesday, hitting €6.25 ($7.02). 503,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.63. K&S has a 1-year low of €4.50 ($5.05) and a 1-year high of €16.43 ($18.46). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -54.84.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

